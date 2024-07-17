The War in Red Bull

At the end of the first half of this championship the Red Bull maintains its leadership in the Constructors’ Championship, but since the beginning of this season the internal climate that has been felt in Milton Keynes has been anything but calm. Since the death in 2022 of founder Dietrich Mateschitz, a contrast has arisen in the Anglo-Austrian house between the team principal Christian Horner and the Councilor Helmut Marko.

While the English manager enjoys the support of the Thai majority owners of Red Bull, Marko is instead linked to the Austrian wing of the team represented by CEO Oliver Mintzlaff, but which especially includes Max Verstappen and his entourage, with the father of the world champion who has repeatedly asked for Horner’s departure. Tensions that have increased especially at the beginning of the year after an internal investigation launched against Horner, guilty of inappropriate behavior towards an employee.

When will the first repercussions be felt on the track?

A case that had prompted the CEO of McLaren, Zak Brownasking for greater clarity on what happened, with the American manager now focusing mainly on the developments of his team. At the moment, however, the 52-year-old does not believe that the contrasts in Red Bull could have repercussions on the team’s performance, at least not for now: “I believe the turbulence will have a more medium- and long-term impact. – he explained to the media – This machine was designed last year by Adrian Newey, when everything was going well. It will be more in 2026 when there’s a new engine, plus what’s happening on the driver front. That’s where you’ll potentially see the lack of stability that seems to have emerged a little bit. Winning holds things together, and when that becomes a challenge for them that’s where you could see some fractures in various relationships within the field.”

Fight for the title in 2025

Remaining instead on the possibilities that McLaren will have to fight for the title, Brown indicated the next world championship as a good opportunity, where there will also be other teams that can emerge in addition to the Woking team: “I think next year could be an epic season, right? There could be four teams fighting for the championshipit would be naive to exclude anyone who is not in the top four right now, because we see how quickly things can change. Everyone has very similar technology, so there is no reason why others can’t do what we did last year.”