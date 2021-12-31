The 2021 season will mainly be remembered by the McLaren for the return to victory in Formula 1 after nine years of fasting, made possible thanks to the success of Daniel Ricciardo in the Italian Grand Prix. Regardless of the exquisitely sporty aspect, the English team has also been talked about from an aesthetic point of view, thanks to the adoption of two special liveries applied on the occasion of two distinct competitions: while a Monk Norris and Ricciardo took to the track with a singular orange-blue color, chosen by the sponsor Gulf Oil to celebrate the anniversary of the collaboration between the two realities, in the last appointment of Abu Dhabi instead we have witnessed the realization of an artistic project, called ‘Driven by Change’. Conceived by Vuse, it rewarded the draft proposed by the Egyptian Rabab Tantawy who thus saw his own design applied to the British single-seaters.

Moreover, in recent seasons, McLaren has established itself as one of the teams that has repeatedly changed the colors on its frames, but the tendency to these changes could soon diminish. This was confirmed by the CEO of the team himself Zak Brown, who explained the reason for this stop as follows: “We want to keep our identity – explained the US manager a gpfans.com – making a special livery in every sense, because if you do it often, it loses its peculiarity. In one case it was taken over by the sponsor, just like Gulf, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that our partners will always be proposing changes. Sometimes changes can bring big messages, like in Abu Dhabi, with a female artist drawing attention to various topics. It is something we want to do and will continue to do, but not continuously “.