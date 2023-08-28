Agreement in smoke

In the midst of the many positive results achieved, especially in Formula 1, in recent months, McLaren has had to deal with some decidedly less pleasant situations. In fact, during the summer, on the IndyCar front, the Alex Palou case. The Spanish champion, who in the past had already been at the center of a legal dispute between the Woking stable and Chip Ganassi’s team, has in fact chosen to not respect the agreement he had signed with McLaren and that would take him to race in America next year with Zak Brown’s team. Furthermore, Palou had already been included in the reserve driver program for the Formula 1 team this year.

Brown’s bitterness

It is no coincidence that during the press conference held in the Zandvoort press room Brown was bombarded with questions regarding the affair involving Palou. The Californian manager responded frankly to the journalists’ observations, explaining the situation and also admitting that he was particularly disappointed, on a human level, by the behavior assumed by the young Iberian talent. “He has no intention of honoring the contract he had with us, in IndyCar or F1. We had a deal, so now we’re in legal actioncommented Brown.

“Disappointment? Yes I am very disappointed – declared the current CEO of McLaren again We had a good relationship. He didn’t want to talk to me personally which was quite disappointing, also out of respect for everything we have done for him. On a personal level we take human relations with our riders very seriously, we try to create a good environment, so I’m disappointed“.

Space for other young people in PL1

From a practical point of view, as far as F1 is concerned, McLaren will now have to decide who to deploy in the two rounds of PL1 that every team, over the course of a season, must dedicated to young pilots. “We have several reserve drivers, we will see in due time who we will put in the car in the reserved FP1 sessions”Brown concluded.