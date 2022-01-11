The last season of Formula 1 highlighted the driving qualities of the Spanish driver of the Ferrari Carlos Sainz, who arrived in Maranello after two championships spent at the McLaren. In the two-year period as standard bearer of the Woking team, the contribution of the Madrid-born proved to be of fundamental importance for the team’s recovery in the medium-high area of ​​the standings after the vicissitudes it went through with Fernando Alonso and Honda in the 2015-2017 three-year period. A talent, that of Sainz, which has therefore not gone unnoticed by the Prancing Horse, ready to bet everything on the son of the two-time world champion in rallies to replace Sebastian Vettel alongside Charles Leclerc. However, even before the Red, it was Zak Brown, CEO of McLaren, to bet on the potential of the number 55, emerged after the experiences spent first in Toro Rosso and then at Renault.

The US manager, during an interview with gpfans.com, reiterated all his esteem for the current teammate of Charles Leclerc – who has obtained fewer podiums of the season than Sainz – believing that the appointment with the first victory is now close: “He is a great driver – commented – and it is alone a matter of time before he starts winning races. If he has a car that is competitive enough to win, Carlos will be on the top step of the podium, I’m sure “. In conclusion, Brown underlined the new philosophy applied by Ferrari in order to return to winning the world championships, exactly the same one interpreted by McLaren for the same reason. Specifically, they both wanted to opt for a balance between youth and experience in composing their respective pairs of pilots: “Hyear two good drivers. Carlos did a sensational job, it doesn’t surprise me ”.