Formula 1 is getting closer and closer to kicking off the next 2022 World Championship, which is scheduled to start on the weekend from 18 to 20 March with the Bahrain Grand Prix. Yet, despite the fact that the green light on the new championship is less and less missing, it is not yet clear what the future of one of its top representatives is: Lewis Hamilton. The British Mercedes, who since the end of the Abu Dhabi GP has closed in a silence full of doubts about the continuation of his career, could in fact retire from the Circus after the controversial final of Yas Marina. The final decision on his own tomorrow in F1, however, would materialize after the investigations launched by the FIA ​​linked to the events that took place in the last race of 2021, which would push the seven-time world champion to a definitive choice.

In the meantime, in addition to the numerous rumors circulating in recent weeks, there was no shortage of opinions from various professionals in the top racing series on this issue. Among the many, the CEO of McLaren also spoke Zak Brown. The US manager, two months after the opening of the championship, is in fact convinced that the Englishman will not abandon his experience in F1, thus explaining his thoughts: “I think it will come back – he has declared – he’s a racing driver, and I also think he’s in top form. I’m sure he’s very angry, but I think the riders want to race, and I think he’s a fighter. From my point of view, he will want to come back to try and win the eighth title. I don’t think he’s ready to retire; this is my personal opinion, even though I haven’t talked to him. I really don’t think he decides to hang up his helmet for a season that hasn’t gone as he expected ”.

In conclusion, Brown did not, however, rule out the scenario of an actual Hamilton withdrawal, while retaining his own idea: “I don’t know Lewis well – he added – but I wouldn’t even be shocked if it stopped, then no one should take his return for granted. My personal opinion is that he will, but we also need to acknowledge his frustration and anger. Maybe he hasn’t made up his mind, and what he’s doing now is taking the time to come to a safe decision, because once the choice is made, it stays that way. So, we shouldn’t rule it out or take it lightly – he concluded – personally I think he still has a strong desire to race, and that it can influence his decision ”.