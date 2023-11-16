Last Thursday, November 16, Andrés Vicente Lazo Uslar, better known in the artistic world as Lasso, won his first Latin Grammy for his biggest hit released in 2022: ‘Ojos Browns’. However, this song released during the Covid-19 pandemic hides a moving story. In this note, we will tell you all the details about the origin of this hit.

‘Brown eyes’: what is the story that Lasso tells?

The singer-songwriter of Venezuelan origin shared through his official TikTok account the essence and origin of his single ‘Brown Eyes’. In these posts on the well-known social network he explains that it is a song that contains three short stories about the quotes that marked him the most.

The first part of this success comes from a date he had after ending a relationship. “She does get along with my friends“, is the phrase that was born from this anecdote, because, as he says, he went with his friends and the girl to a party, where they had fun.

Despite the good impression he had with his friend circle, this story ended up breaking down, since Lasso would discover that the girl had given him a false identity and had a partner.

For the second story, the artist comments that he went to a restaurant with his ex-partner; However, she did not laugh at the jokes she told in front of the waiter, who found them funny. Some time later, she returned to this place with a new date, to whom she told the same joke and she received it with laughter.

After this, the waiter tells him: “At least he laughs at your jokes.” With this phrase the following extract is born: “The same restaurant, but my jokes make her laugh“

The third part, which he called ‘The Oracle of Tepoztlán’, summarizes his visit to the Mexican town, where he consults with a psychic well known in his surroundings for saying phrases that “change your life.” Upon arriving at the place, the expert of the mystical arts tells him: “If you don’t have brown eyes, it will never work.”

As a result of this, the well-known chorus of the song was born, which went viral on social networks in mid-2022: “Nothing is the same without your brown eyes“.

