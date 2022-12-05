The Matthias Succession Binotto it will be the big Ferrari argument at least until the end of the year and perhaps until the presentation of the new car. The Scuderia di Maranello has accepted the resignation of its former team principal who, as we reported, no longer had the trust of the top management and consequently felt deprived of his authority before the end of the season.

According to McLaren chief executive Zak Brown, Binotto deserved to move forward: “I don’t know the internal workings of Ferrari, but I think Mattia did a good job, they were competitive this year. In my view, stability and the ability to have a team work together over the long term give the best results“, these are the words of the Californian ai Autosport Awards. The name of Andreas was also mentioned for the role of team principal Seidlbut Brown falls from the clouds: “I have no idea, but I know he won’t“.

Ferrari has already communicated that the name of the replacement will not arrive before New Year’s Eve, and it is therefore normal that various hypotheses circulate. It is possible, however, that the replacement has already been found, but that he is waiting for the end of the contract with Binotto (December 31, 2022) to make it official.