In the last few days Zak Brown certainly did not have soft words for Mercedes, the manufacturer that supplies the power units to his McLaren. There are those who, ironically, advised the Californian to moderate the terms if he wants to see the MCL36 at the finish line in the 23 races of the 2022 World Cup. The CEO of the Woking team, however, does not seem to be afraid: if he thinks that three teams are bypassing the FIA ​​at the decision-making level, says so. Did Mercedes get nervous? Patience, this annoyance will not affect the new marriage with McLaren, which will enter its second year in 2022.

Brown believes that Mercedes continues to supply McLaren with reliable engines, exactly as in 2021: while, paradoxically, those fitted to the W12 have suffered constant knockouts, in Woking they have not encountered any particular problems. AND – en passant – it will be good to have a powerful and efficient engine right from the start, given the freezing of the power units until the advent of the next generation of engines.

“THEn Mercedes are confident in their development. Fortunately we had good reliability last year on this front. I think our guys did a good job with the power unit in the first year, keeping the engines from us didn’t require the same attention as the other teams.“, Said the American ad Autosport. “I spoke to Toto Wolff last week and he was pretty upbeat. I think we’re all very close in the race for the best power unit, but I’m not worried“.