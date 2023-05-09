IA brown bear was recorded by a wildlife camera in the Bavarian district of Traunstein. The predator was found on Sunday in the southwestern part of the district in the administrative district of Upper Bavaria, the Bavarian State Office for the Environment (LfU) said on Monday. Another tip from the district will be checked. According to the LfU, a bear had only killed several sheep in the neighboring district of Rosenheim in April.

Livestock farmers in the area are recommended to house their animals in the barn at night and to take livestock protection measures, the authority further explained. Residents and visitors were asked to observe the rules of conduct when dealing with wild animals and to be careful when engaging in nature activities. For example, no leftovers or rubbish should be left behind on hiking trips.

In April, two dead sheep and one injured sheep were found on a pasture in the Rosenheim district near the Austrian border, which also had to be killed because of its injuries. A bear’s paw prints had previously been discovered in the snow.

According to the LfU, the last confirmed indication of a brown bear in Bavaria was last summer. In the area between Reutte in the Austrian state of Tyrol and the district of Garmisch-Partenkirchen as well as Bad Tölz and Wolfratshausen, several indications of a brown bear had been confirmed.







According to the State Office for the Environment, the closest bear population from Bavaria lives in the northern Italian province of Trentino, about 120 kilometers as the crow flies from the southernmost part of Bavaria. A bear killed a jogger there in April.