The Euroleague in Milan also arithmetically ends in Tel Aviv. With the 85-66 defeat, Olimpia can no longer reach eighth place even if they win their last two games, next Friday at home against Barcelona and on April 13 in Bologna against Virtus, having unfavorable head-to-head matches with the other teams racing teams. Good reaction from Ettore Messina’s team after the important disadvantage in the first two quarters, before giving up in the final