The rule of budget cap, introduced in Formula 1 in 2021 and which imposes a spending ceiling on the teams participating in the world championship, completed its second year of life with the end of the 2022 championship, during which the maximum limit was set at 140 million dollars. A rule which, since its entry into force, has repeatedly generated criticism and controversy between teams and fans, who dispute a rule actually adopted with a single purpose: to allow smaller teams to be able to get as close as possible to the top teamsto the point of laying the foundations for a more intense fight for victory.

A project that, at least for the moment, does not seem to provide the first concrete signs, all waiting for a 2023 which will see the budget cap reduced to 135 million dollars. However, there is optimism to see a greater level of competitiveness between the teams, and it is also shared by the McLaren CEO Zak Brown: “I believe that it will take another two years before the spending limit equalizes the level of competitiveness on the track – commented – even if now we are all on the same figure, some teams enjoy more effective infrastructure. We are still waiting for the wind tunnel, which will be completed soon, and new simulation equipment. So even though most of the teams are on a level playing field in terms of annual spend, some of them have a better technology infrastructure, that we and other teams are catching up“.

Furthermore, for Brown, there are also other factors that could bring the teams back together on the track: “Every time there is a new regulationsomeone gets it right, and someone gets it wrong – he added – eventually everyone notices who did well and leans towards what they saw and what works aerodynamically. If you look at the history of Formula 1, I think I could be wrong year, maybe it was 2012, it was the end of a regulation where there have been many different winners. So I think as the regulations stabilize, people will catch up. I think that in a couple of years it will be a fantastic competition“.