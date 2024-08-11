by VALERIO BARRETTA

McLaren, impressive growth

For two consecutive years the McLaren has been the protagonist of a clear leap forward in terms of performance. Leaps that have led it to leave the bottom of the rankings in 2023 and compete steadily for the podium, and in 2024 to be the best car of the lot. In a year and a half, the Woking team has caught up and overtaken Red Bull, a feat that seemed science fiction until a few months ago.

Team Principal Andrea Star he was one of the main architects of this recovery: the Orvieto native brought order to the team and with the same human capital he had under Seidl’s management he brought much better results. CEO Zak Brown highlighted this growth process and Stella’s leadership skills.

Brown’s words

“He unlocked the talent we already had here“, these are Brown’s words to the BBC. “We have about 1,000 people here in F1 and I have changed three of them.. But they were three leaders (Seidl, former technical director James Key and former aerodynamics chief Tony Salter, all of whom went to Sauber, ed.). So 997 people are the same ones who gave us the car at the beginning of 2023“.

“The job of a leader is to get the most out of his people and that’s what we didn’t have before. We have not been able to let the talent we have here flourish., while Andrea unlocked the potential that this team had“, added Brown, clearly in disagreement with Seidl. “Andrea communicates and listens very well. He is a hard worker and leads by example. He has all the characteristics you would want in a great leader.“.