These are the two most shared minutes on social networks. When he created “Broute” in 2018, alongside his creations with the Youtubeurs collective Yes vous aime (1), set up with his friends from the Conservatoire Supérieur d’Art Dramatique, Bertrand Usclat was far from suspecting the success that would have this pastille. Since then, he has spread his notoriety on the Net, where he has totaled tens of millions of views, to the weekly broadcast in “Clique”, on Canal Plus. Do not titillate him too much about it: if he concedes that “it’s hot to talk about CNews”, he praises the “total freedom” granted to him by the chain. Not the only paradox that this false dilettante wields who owes his career, he says, to his “face of a little asshole” …

Do you play politics or entertainment? Or both ?

Bertrand Usclat More than a desire to play politics, it was a desire to make people laugh that drove me. Maybe “by accident” it becomes engaged. Sometimes just talking about a topic is taking an editorial stance.

Activism has no time for paradox, when it is the essence of humor.

About the clashes between yellow vests and CRS, you say: “It’s the people who suffer who end up hitting each other …” Do you have the feeling that you are fairer than the media?

Bertrand Usclat It’s not that I’m fairer, it’s that I cultivate the privilege of paradox. The viewer can then draw his own conclusion. It gives a little relief … Activism has no time for paradox, while it is the essence of humor.

How do you keep up with current events?

Bertrand Usclat Thursday and Friday, I read a lot, I watch social networks… The ideal is to find a social theme to shoot the following week, something a little timeless. Like that on Mondays and Tuesdays, we can concentrate on the topical subject, write with my co-authors Martin Darondeau and Johann Cuny, to manage to shoot on Wednesdays with director Guillaume Cremonese and often my friends from Yes Loves You. On Thursday we go up, and it is broadcast the same evening.

And, in general, are you happy with the finished product?

Bertrand Usclat Most of the time, yes. There is a little gold digger side, except that we are looking for jokes… The writing meetings are often great moments of depression, we wonder what we are going to do.

Humor is only funny when it defends the weak. Of course, without a dose of bad faith, cynicism, cruelty, it doesn’t make me laugh and neither do people …

What about denouncing the faults of society, dehumanization …?

Bertrand Usclat The general idea is not to say “it must be like that”. But humor is only funny when it stands up for the weak. Of course, without a dose of bad faith, cynicism, cruelty, it doesn’t make me laugh and neither do people … I identify enough with Guillaume Meurice, Pierre-Emmanuel Barré, this family that denounces the same through. I am not saying that I am an activist who makes humor, but maybe, through that, I started to become one.

There is sometimes a prophetic side in the pastilles of “Broute”? We think of the CRS that you embodied during the movement of yellow vests – before 2019 -, which said: “We are going to equip us with cameras. Between CRS, when you see a camera, you want to hit it … “

Bertrand Usclat At one time, I watched a lot of the videos of Gaspard Glanz – of Taranis News – or of Taha Bouhafs… all these journalists who are defrauded by the cops. I didn’t know the cameras were a problem. I learned it warm in front of my computer. But they will address themselves to a smaller fringe, for a part already convinced. Me, I will make the speech more general public.

Have these images of violence marked you?

Bertrand Usclat Yes, and that can also influence the writing, because humor can also come from revolt, from anger. I’m not a guy who gets angry easily, I get walked on, when someone insults me I don’t answer… My way of answering is to make jokes.

The study of systems, handling concepts, looking at how a society or a group works, it blows me away …

Back to your texts. There is always a punchline at the end, well felt, well written… This bite in the form, is it from the bottom that goes up?

Bertrand Usclat I am dependent on my character. Sometimes he says things that I share, sometimes things that I never would have said. I try to protect myself, I am not a researcher, but I studied political science: the study of systems, handling concepts, looking at how a society or a group works, it just blows me away… So, end with a word that will – I hesitate to say “relativize” – give meaning, this is what gives this little added value to the program. I got it from Guillaume Meurice. It’s the little paw that makes it shared. It makes people watch until the end and it helps the virality of the program. The catch is that now we are waiting for this punchline.

In “Broute”, you anger hunters as much as eco-bobos-vegans, yellow vests and walkers … Do you still talk to people?

Bertrand Usclat Strangely, they don’t blame me too much. The French have humor in fact… I can have a few comments on the social networks a little radical, but no insults for the moment. I was even contacted by ecologists who really live in the forest who found my sketch funny. There are even police officers, I saw some, who share the videos on police violence on social networks …

The majority take it particularly for its rank. Would you have the same severity with another government?

Bertrand Usclat With this one, there is something, in its operation, in its recruitment, that spoke to my generation. The characters push this absurd logic of “disruption” to the end: “If you are a bookseller, to avoid closure, sell fruit and vegetables, you will no longer have a problem …” I camp a whole gallery of little idiots who solve problems like that, with a smiling, benevolent facade… This “hype” of benevolence everywhere, on the Internet in particular, annoys me. So, as Brut disrupted the classic format of reporting, with “Broute”, I disrupted the disruptors. I think there is still plenty to do, given their appetite for social networks, between Marlène Schiappa on TikTok and Emmanuel Macron on Brut …