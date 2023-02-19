They were the most expensive motorcycles in the world. 3,048 were produced. It was Lawrence of Arabia’s favorite bike and it was precisely with one of these that he lost his life in a road accident at the age of just 46. He called them each George and had seven. But he couldn’t get the George VIII because he died a few days before it was delivered to him

Roberto Pontiroli Gobbi – Milan

Refined, very refined and very expensive. They are the Brough Superiors. In the 21 years of life of this industry, from 1919 to 1940, 3,048 were built divided into 19 different models and are now sought after by the wealthiest collectors from all over the world. Then they reappeared at Eicma in 2013 in the modern version at a prohibitive cost: over 60,000 euros. The brand name is linked to that of Thomas Edward Lawrence, i.e. Lawrence of Arabia. See also Repeated penalty and Var: Inter wins the Italian derby, Juve protests

THE TECHNICAL CHARACTERISTICS — The Brough Superior Lawrence was born on the basis of the legendary SS 100. It has a 997 cc 88° V-twin engine capable of 102 HP of power and 87 Nm at 7,300 rpm of torque, with a six-speed gearbox. The frame and subframe are made of titanium, while the suspension is made of forged aluminium.

THE CONTROVERSY WITH ROLLS ROYCE — Company founder George Brough began using the Rolls-Royce moniker in his ads. But the British luxury car industry, to protect its image, ordered the entrepreneur not to use that name in ads anymore. So Brough invited a representative of the automobile industry to come and visit the motorcycle factory. Upon his arrival, the emissary of the prestigious English luxury car factory found himself in front of workers dressed in completely white suits, complete with white gloves and was so impressed that following his report that he wrote to the house, Rolls-Royce granted that Brough Superior continued to use the “Rolls-Royce of motorcycles” slogan. After all, these highly refined motorcycles, when they did not meet the quality requirements, were completely disassembled and reassembled again. Thus the controversy ended. See also MotoGP | Bagnaia: "Ducati doesn't put pressure on me, I'll put it on"

BELOVED BY LAWRENCE OF ARABIA — The beauty and prestige of these bikes even fascinated the diplomatic archaeologist, writer and army colonel Thomas Edward Lawrence who owned seven of them. He called each one George, in honor of King George V, but he was unable to get the eighth SS 100 as he died in a motorcycle accident just a few days before the eighth was to be delivered to him. He had just left the army and died after a few days of agony at the age of just 46 on May 19, 1935.

THEIR VALUE? A FORTUNE — “The SS 100s – observes Alessandro Altinier from Treviso, one of the most important European vintage motorcycle dealers – have almost all survived because they have always been very prestigious motorcycles and therefore jealously preserved by their owners. Their value, regardless of age and from the engines, it still fluctuates from 130,000 to 150,000 euros or even more.After all, George Brough was already doing very careful marketing and image operations at the time, giving these bikes a fame that still survives today. senses, imposing and superlatively finished.Modern bikes?The license to build motorcycles is in the possession of Brough Superior Motorcycles, a French company that has held the license to build motorcycles with this brand for exactly ten years: since 2013. The ownership of the brand is instead owned by an English company”. See also Chelsea may be kicked out of the Premier League!