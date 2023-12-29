The AH boys Tim and Rinse used to go to a different local store every week. “Jumbo, Plus. See how they do it to try to do better ourselves.” It drove them crazy and they decided to follow their own path and heart. That works: next year the Haaksberg supermarket can call itself the best Albert Heijn in the Netherlands. Thanks to their great asset: shift leader Bas.
Marjon Kok
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Brothers #father39s #empire #Albert #Heijn
Leave a Reply