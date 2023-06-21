The Attorney General of the State of Mexico confirmed the tragic death by drowning of the brothers Clemente and Manuel González in Villa del Carbon. The event occurred in the picturesque Molinitos damlocated just 10 kilometers from the famous Mexican Magical Town.

According to reports, the González brothers ventured to swim in the waters of the Molinitos dam, located in the Los Molinos community, whose murky currents claimed their lives. News of this unfortunate incident has deeply shocked the local community.

The team of experts and the Public Ministry of the Edomex Prosecutor’s Office quickly arrived at the scene to initiate an exhaustive investigation with the aim of determining the exact circumstances in which these men between the ages of 40 and 42 lost their lives.

A popular destination for camping, fishing and spending days outdoors, the Molinitos Dam is nestled in an idyllic setting just a few kilometers from the charming Magic Town of Villa del Carbon. The community is dismayed by this double tragedy that has struck squarely at the heart of its essence.

Unfortunately, these tragic drowning deaths are not an isolated case. Recently, another fateful incident was recorded in Lake Guadalupe, located in the metropolitan municipality of Cuautitlán Izcalli, where Ángel lost his life in the same way. The body of the unfortunate individual was found by the brave rescuers in recent hours.