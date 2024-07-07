After a few days hospitalized in the city of Guadalajara, state of Jalisco, Mexicolast Wednesday Clairvoyant and astrologer Laura Rivas has diedwho for several years He was part of the successful program “Extranormal” from TV Azteca, focused on the esoteric, the supernatural, the miraculous and the paranormal. This sad news was announced by his sister Marcela Rivas through her social networks. Speculations arose regarding the cause of her death: that it was due to demonic possession, witchcraft, not having been vaccinated against Covid-19, etc..

Because of this, in the midst of her pain, Luis and Marcela Rivas, brothers of the visionarythrough his YouTube channel “Witches in harmony”, They announced the cause of his death“It has nothing to do with possessions, it has nothing to do with your soul, it has nothing to do with your spirit, or your light, it has nothing to do with natural health issues.” Laura Rivas from “Extranormal” lost her life due to complications from gastric ulcers.

“We are making this statement despite our grief, despite everything we are suffering as a family. We lost a sister, my parents lost a daughter. We are here to clarify that these were complications from gastric ulcers, which is why we have been asking for blood donors in recent days,” said Marcela Rivas.

Luis Rivas mentioned how difficult it is to get blood donors. Fortunately, in his case there were many people who came to help them, but unfortunately, “Doctors could not find the gastric blood leak she had and that was what happened, it has nothing to do with absolutely anything they are speculating about.” Marcela added: “some things get out of control and that’s already with God, it was God’s plan, she needed a great angel with golden wings at her side to help her with this world, in fact, it was totally medical complications that happened to our beloved Laura Rivas”.

The brothers of Laura Rivaswho was a fundamental part of the program “Extranormal”They thanked the people who donated blood and offered to help with whatever was needed, as well as the doctors who treated her. “When God says it’s your time, there’s no way to stop him.”

