Brothers of Italy used the photo of two dads in a poster. Now he will have to compensate them

“Violation of image rights”, “undue interference in the personal sphere” and dissemination of the image “of a potentially identifiable newborn”. For this Fratelli d’Italia was convicted and forced to compensate a Canadian homosexual couple, after having used a photo in a poster against gestation for others.

The shot dates back to 2014 and shows Franck and her husband Rosario Barone holding their child, born with the gestation for others. The moment was taken up by photographer Lindsay Foster, who had published it on her website, highlighting the close bond between the members of the new family, including her mother.

Two years later the same photo was instead used by the Brothers of Italy and the National Youth to rail against the gpa. “The rights to be defended are those of the child. He will never say mom”, the slogan that accompanied her. The Toronto-based couple learned of the manifesto through a cousin of Rosario’s, who is of Italian descent, and decided to sue immediately. After seven years, the party, which had meanwhile come to power, was sentenced to compensate the two men with 10,000 euros each in addition to the payment of legal costs.

“Let’s get involved in politics, but not on people’s bodies and lives”, commented the lawyer Cathy La Torre of the Gay Lex association, who defended the couple free of charge together with her colleague Michele Giarratano. “In these days, the House of Representatives is discussing the law proposal of the honorable Varchi of Fratelli d’Italia which wants to criminalize pregnancy for others, even abroad”, said Giarratano, who had two children through gestation for others. The sentence, he continued, is “an important signal to politics, an invitation to stop and put boys and girls, families and the love with which they are created at the centre”.