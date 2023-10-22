politics

The militants of the Brothers of Italy are with Giorgia Meloni, the militants a little less so. The former applaud the prime minister for having dumped Andrea Giambruno (“I wouldn’t have taken him either”, observes one); among the latter someone empathizes with the journalist: “A good sexual appetite is healthy in a male”. And there is no shortage of those who hope for a happy ending: “Let’s hope they get back together soon.” At the Brancaccio theater there are many people celebrating “Winning Italy”, the first year of centre-right government. They await the leader of FdI who, however, will give up, choosing to stay at home with her daughter Ginevra: “I’m sorry but I’m human too”, she explains in a much applauded video message. Voters and FdI representatives, interviewed outside the theatre, are with her: “Men are all the same, right and left”, says a lady. Giambruno is “a playful”, “a bully”; while Meloni “she is a rock, she is very strong”, “a fantastic woman”. A boy sees the modern side of the story: “In 2023, I don’t find the traditional family making sense.” Members of the party’s youth movement condemn Giambruno: “he had a rather questionable attitude”, says one. “I felt touched on a human level, as a woman”, echoes a girl. A few steps away from her, however, a man objects: “From the navel down, one can do whatever he wants.” (Red/ Say)



03:33