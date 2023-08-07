Electoral political polls today 7 August 2023

POLITICAL ELECTION SURVEYS – The latest survey carried out by Termometro politica, with interviews carried out between 26 and 27 July 2023, shows slight variations compared to last week, with the Brothers of Italy, always the first party, returning above 29% thanks to a + 0.3%.

Lega and Forza Italia are still in difficulty, losing 0.3 and 0.2 percentage points respectively: the Carroccio is given at 9.1%, while the Azzurri are at 7.3%. On the other hand, the Democratic Party (19.7%, with +0.2% compared to the last survey) and Movimento 5 Stelle (again, +0.2% change to reach 16.2%) rose, the two main opposition parties, which are fighting for the legal minimum wage.

As regards the other parties, Azione di Calenda is the only one that exceeds the threshold with a certain agility (3.6%). The Italian Left and the Greens return to 3% (+0.1%) while Matteo Renzi’s Italia Viva and +Europa, if we went to vote today, would remain outside Parliament (respectively at 2.5% and 2.4%) . In the latter survey, Renzi surpassed Gianluigi Paragone and his Italexit (2.3%, down 0.2 points).

HOW POLLS ARE MADE

Electoral and political polls are carried out by polling companies according to precise scientific criteria. The authors of the surveys must identify a sample to be interviewed that is sufficiently large and representative of the population to be analysed. In the case of polls on voting intentions for political parties or the confidence index of political leaders, therefore, the interviewees must adequately represent the adult Italian population, those who have the right to vote and who go to the polls. This work is done to minimize the margin of error and make the detection as reliable as possible.

Generally a political-electoral poll is considered reliable if the indicated margin of error is 3 percent with a 95 percent confidence interval. It is precisely that of identifying a representative sample of the population that the pollsters face the greatest difficulty. Interviews for electoral political polls are usually carried out with a Cati methodology, by telephone, or Cawi, via the Internet, or mixed. To carry out the interviews, opinion poll companies rely on specialized companies.