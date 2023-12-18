Fratelli d'Italia grows and increases its lead over the Democratic Party, which declines and is approached by the 5 Star Movement. This is the picture outlined by the SWG survey which photographs the voting intentions for the La7 news today, 18 December 2023.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's party gains 0.3% and rises to 28.5%. Fratelli d'Italia increases its lead over Elly Schlein's Democratic Party, which loses 0.2% and stands at 19.4%. Giuseppe Conte's M5S is on the rise, going from 16.4 to 16.8%. The League takes a step backwards, slipping from 9.4% to 9.1% while Forza Italia remains stable at 7.2%.

Share gains 0.1% and is now worth 3.7%. Same step forward for the Greens and the Left, credited with 3.4% as Italia Viva, which gains 0.2%. Followed by +Europa at 2.6%, Per l'Italia con Paragone at 1.7%, Unione Popolare at 1.4% and Noi Moderati at 1.3%.