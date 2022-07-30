Brothers of Italy, Guido Crosetto opportunity or inconvenience for Meloni?



Guido Crosettothe “Good giant”, co-founder in the 2012 with Giorgia Meloni and Ignazio La Russahas militarily occupied any media space.

If you turn on the TVeven in lunar hours, you have at least 50 percent chance of hitting him with his round face and the completely bald and shiny skull that looks like one of the Dalemian Lothars from the good times of Palazzo Chigi.

Officially he has no role in the party but he plays at making him the true occult adviser, the one who “I know how things really are, I talk about it with Giorgia, let’s see”.

He began his political career in Christian Democracysubscribe to business Economics but does not graduate. Nevertheless, according to the well-known Italic vice, he writes on the website of the Chamber that he is a graduate, a bit like Oscar Giannino-founder of Fermare il declino (!) – who did things big and for a surcharge he added that he also had a doctorate.

Make one decent local career doing as well the mayor of Marene in the province of Cuneowhere he was born.

It was then economic advisor to Giovanni Goriafor a short time premier of the White Whale.

The jump, however, does it with Come on Italy at the beginning of the third millennium. Deputy for three terms and also Undersecretary of Defense, always in blue share. His impressive tonnage together with the easy speech they help him a lot to be recognized by the general public.

He leaves politics to fully devote himself to his business aerospace businessman. Then he comes back and does the coordinator of Fdi for one year.

In short, a particular cursus honorum.

They say about him that Giorgia Meloni detests him, but he continues undeterred to parsley on the former cathode ray tube and by now it is too late to stop him publicly without receiving any damage.

Wordy, bombastic, feignedly calm, he can have acute fits of anger which lead him to sensational and choreographic outputs. He is very active in this unexpected pre-election phase – while not playing any role in the party – by doing physical and media shield with her body to the petite Giorgia who has moved his pieces well on the board and now rightly claims duty from the allies and aims to make the first female premier in republican history.

Recently Giovanni Tizian and Emiliano Fittipalditwo journalists from Domani, brought it up for a supposed story of conflict of interest with his activity as President of Aiad, for a aerospace company in which his son Alessandro holds 15%.

He denied it. However, a “tough and masculine” electoral campaign has begun and there is a large consortium that aims toprevent Meloni from acting as Prime Minister.



