Electoral political polls today June 15, 2023

POLITICAL ELECTION SURVEYS – The 5 Star Movement is growing again, reducing the gap with the Democratic Party by half a percentage point. This was revealed by the latest survey carried out by swg for La7 between 7 and 12 June, which sees the Brothers of Italy once again losing support. The party led by Giorgia Meloni stands at 28.7 percent after losing 0.4 percentage points. The Democratic Party is also down, now at 20.2 (-0.2%), while the M5 rises to 16.4 (+0.3%).

The League is detached, at 8.8 percent (-0.2%), while Forza Italia is recovering ground, reaching 7.3 percent (+0.3%). Followed by Action, at 3.9 percent (+0.1%), the Alliance Verdi/Left at 3.4 percent (-0.2%) and Italia viva, now at 3 percent (+0.3%). Below the threshold are +Europe, at 2.5 percent (+0.1%), for Italy with Paragone, stable at 2.2 percent, Popular Union, at 1.6 percent (+0, 1%) and We Moderates, still at 1 percent.

HOW POLLS ARE MADE

Electoral and political polls are carried out by polling companies according to precise scientific criteria. The authors of the surveys must identify a sample to be interviewed that is sufficiently large and representative of the population to be analysed. In the case of polls on voting intentions for political parties or the confidence index of political leaders, therefore, the interviewees must adequately represent the adult Italian population, those who have the right to vote and who go to the polls. This work is done to minimize the margin of error and make the detection as reliable as possible.

Usually a political poll is considered reliable if the margin of error indicated is 3 percent with a confidence interval of 95 percent. It is precisely that of identifying a representative sample of the population that the pollsters face the greatest difficulty. Interviews for electoral political polls are usually carried out with a Cati methodology, by telephone, or Cawi, via the Internet, or mixed. To carry out the interviews, opinion poll companies rely on specialized companies.