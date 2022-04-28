Carlo Fidanza, MEP of the Brothers of Italy and head of the party delegation in the EU, returns to the field after the self-suspension on October 1st, following his participation in an electoral dinner in Milan in the company of far-right exponents of the Lombard capital . The name of Fidanza is in fact in the program of the programmatic conference of Giorgia Meloni’s party, starting tomorrow.

On Sunday morning he is among the curators of the table entitled ‘Being conservative in Europe’, together with other Italian exponents of Ecr, together with Sergio Berlato, Pietro Fiocchi, Giuseppe Milazzo, Nicola Procaccini, Vincenzo Sofo, Raffaele Stancanelli. The intervention of Raffaele Fitto (co-president of the Ecr group in the European Parliament) is expected at 11.30. which will precede the concluding speech by Giorgia Meloni.