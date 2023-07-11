Donations to FdI went from 750 thousand euros to 3.7 million





It’s always richer budget of Fratelli d’Italia, the party of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. All thanks to the contributions of companies and associations, going from 16 thousand euros in 2021 to 600 thousand euros in 2022 (the year of the political elections and the conquest of Palazzo Chigi). A year closed with an operating surplus of almost half a million euros.

Despite an expense for the election campaign of 3.4 million euros, the rent of the headquarters in via della Scrofa, the payment of the salaries of the seven employees, the savings for the premier’s party are very high.

