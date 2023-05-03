Electoral political polls today May 3, 2023

POLITICAL ELECTION SURVEYS – Fratelli d’Italia is growing again, while the Democratic Party gains almost half a percentage point. This is what emerges from the latest survey carried out by swg for Tg La7, which sees the formation led by Elly Schlein at 21.5 percent (+0.4%). The 28.8 percent of Giorgia Meloni’s party, which grew by 0.2 points after the decline in recent weeks, is still a long way off.

Slight drop for the 5-star Movement, now at 15.3 percent (-0.1%), while for the League the drop is more substantial: after losing 3 tenths of a second, the Carroccio is at 9 percent, still fourth. Forza Italia follows at 6.8 percent (+0.2%) and Action at 4.3 percent (-0.1%), while the Alliance Verdi/Italian Left stands at 3.2 percent (+0.2 %). With 2.5 percent (+0.1%) Italia viva is ahead of +Europe, at 2.3 percent (-0.1%). In the last places of the survey conducted between 26 and 30 April For Italy with Paragone, at 2.1 percent (-0.2%), and Unione Popolare, stable at 1.8 percent.

