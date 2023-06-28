Electoral political polls today June 28, 2023

POLITICAL ELECTION SURVEYS – The Brothers of Italy and the Democratic Party lose support, while the 5 Star Movement recovers ground. It is the picture outlined by swgin the survey carried out for TgLa7 on 26 June.

The party led by Giorgia Meloni stood at 28.6 percent, losing three tenths of a point in the last week. In the same period, the drop for the Democratic Party was 0.2 percentage points, which brought the dem to 20.3 percent. The M5s, on the other hand, rose to 16.3 percent (+0.3%), reducing the gap with the Democratic Party by half a percentage point. The Lega also grew, now at 9.3 percent (+0.2%), while Forza Italia recorded a slight decline, which brought the party founded by Silvio Berlusconi to 7.1 percent (-0.1% ).

Separate Action, at 3.5 percent (-0.2%), Alleanza Verdi/Sinistra, with 3.3 percent (+0.1%) and Italia viva, at 3.1 percent (+0.2%) . On the other hand, +Europe, with 2.3 percent (-0.2%), for Italy with Paragone, at 2.1 percent (-0.1%) and Unione Popolare, at 2.1 percent, fall below the threshold. 1.7 percent (+0.2%).

HOW POLLS ARE MADE

Electoral and political polls are carried out by polling companies according to precise scientific criteria. The authors of the surveys must identify a sample to be interviewed that is sufficiently large and representative of the population to be analysed. In the case of polls on voting intentions for political parties or the confidence index of political leaders, therefore, the interviewees must adequately represent the adult Italian population, those who have the right to vote and who go to the polls. This work is done to minimize the margin of error and make the detection as reliable as possible.

Usually a political poll is considered reliable if the margin of error indicated is 3 percent with a confidence interval of 95 percent. It is precisely that of identifying a representative sample of the population that the pollsters face the greatest difficulty. Interviews for electoral political polls are usually carried out with a Cati methodology, by telephone, or Cawi, via the Internet, or mixed. To carry out the interviews, opinion poll companies rely on specialized companies.