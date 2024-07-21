“I learned with deep sorrow of the passing of my friend, former senator and deputy, Giuseppe Consolo. Journalist and lawyer, he dedicated much of his life to politics and institutions. On behalf of myself and the Senate of the Republic, my deepest condolences go to his loved ones”. The President of the Senate, Ignazio La Russa, wrote this on social media, remembering his parliamentary colleague. Consolo was a senator and deputy, first in the ranks of the National Alliance and then in the People of Freedom. Since 2013 he had been a member of the Brothers of Italy. He was 76 years old.