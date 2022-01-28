Two brothers, aged 17 and 18, along with an 18-year-old companion, allegedly beat their stepfather to death in the US state of Texas last Thursday. They found out that the man had abused their 9-year-old half sister. The three teens have been charged with murder and/or aggravated assault and are in jail. An online petition to release the three has already garnered more than 230,000 signatures.

