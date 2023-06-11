A frenzy of jealousy: Raffaele Caiazzo would have fallen in love with his daughter-in-law and, blinded “by fantasies” he killed her first and then his son-in-law. Ruining the lives of her two children and her grandchildren forever. It is a dramatic story that Alfonso Caiazzo tells prosecutors and carabinieri listened to for the murder of his wife Maria Brigida Pesacane, killed by her father at the age of 24 in front of his 2 and 4 year old children in her house in Sant’Antimo in Naples. Shortly before, 29-year-old Luigi Cammisa, the son-in-law of the assassin, Raffaele Caiazzo, had been killed in the square. The man suspected that the two, husband and wife of the children, had an extramarital affair.

“Fantasies and nothing was worth a clarification in the family. One day – Alfonso continues, according to what AGI learns – my father said that he had even had an affair with my wife ”.

“All fantasies that have ruined our lives. But I suspect my father was in love with my wife.”

Caiazzo remains in prison accused of voluntary and premeditated murder. The investigating judge of the North Naples court validated the detention order.

The man had turned himself in, 5 hours after the double crime, going to the carabinieri at the Gricignano d’Aversa station, in the province of Caserta. The Arma military had taken Caiazzo to the Giugliano barracks, in the province of Naples.

In front of the investigating judge, the murderer father-in-law confirmed what he admitted during the first interrogation held on Thursday afternoon at the prosecutor’s office: he remembers killing Luigi Cammisa, but not his daughter-in-law.