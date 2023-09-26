In Moscow, they detained the sisters of the newcomers who killed and buried their partner in a landfill, reports “Ministry of Internal Affairs Media”.

In November 2020, natives of Tajikistan who were in Russia learned about their sister’s relationship with a man and returned to their homeland. There they kidnapped and killed a relative’s partner, and buried his body in a landfill. After committing the crime, they fled to Russia.

In the republic, the men were put on the wanted list, and Russian police detained them. The issue of extraditing the detainees to Tajikistan is now being resolved.

