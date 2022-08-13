Embraced, this is how the children of the 55-year-old Mexican Facundo Mendoza Nolasco were found by the United States Border Patrol in the Arizona desert, an area with a high flow of migrants.

According to Mendoza in an interview with the Mexican newspaper ‘Milenio’, on August 9 he received the painful news from an official of the consulate of Yuma, a city located in Arizona.

“He told me to be strong. That yesterday, at 7 p.m., the Border Patrol was doing its tour and found two bodies. That because of the credentials and driver’s licenses they knew they were my children. That although the bodies were already in poor condition, of decomposition, still in the physical they gave the features. That I was very sorry and that there was nothing to do, except to give me their bodies.“, were the father’s words.

He had been communicating with this and other institutions for more than two months to find out why Édgar Mendoza Rodríguez -37 years old- and Carlos Enrique Mendoza Santiago -23 years old-who were dedicated to masonry to support their families.

It was the same coyote who called him to tell him that he had abandoned them

Yes Dad. I’m going to really want it and I’m going to do it for my children and my wife

On May 27, both left Tuxtepec, Oaxaca, never to return. According to his account, the older adult took them to Santa Cruz -in the state of Veracruz- trusting that they would endure the arduous journey: “‘Go ahead, God bless you and give him your best for your family’, I told them and gave them the blessing. They took a car, and we said goodbye with a hug and a look”.

The coyote was waiting for them in Sonoyta, who would call Facundo days later to tell him that he had left his children dumped in the middle of the desert: “He spoke to me a week later, on June 2, saying that one of my sons, Carlos Enrique, had become dehydrated and could not continue the walk (…) That the law of life is like that in the desert: if you stay, you stay. I asked about my other son, Edgar, and He replied that he didn’t follow the group either, that due to the fact that he couldn’t see his brother, he preferred to stay“.

Finally, he confessed that the consulate told him that they were found embracing, an issue that also supported the theory that they were Édgar and Carlos Enrique. Now, there are six little ones who lost their father: Edgar had four children and Carlos Enrique left two, in addition to one who is on the way.

