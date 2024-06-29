In this Culture chronicle we talk about the documentary directed by Alessandro Angulo, which tells the story of two pairs of twins who were exchanged at birth in Bogotá, Colombia. Brothers Carlos and Jorge Bernal and William and Wilber Cañas learned this truth in the most unexpected way when they were 25 years old. The documentary delves into the emotions and uncertainties faced by the twins, their family and friends. The production is now available on Netflix. Also, in music, the Ecuadorian band ‘Papá Changó’ celebrates 20 years of musical career and celebrates it with the release of its latest song ‘Déjame Caer’, available on all platforms.

#quotBrothers #accidentquot #documentary #pairs #twins #exchanged #birth