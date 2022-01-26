United States.- Two brothers and a friend, all eighteen years old, were arrested for beating their stepfather to death after they learned that he had abused his underage sister on January 20 in Texas, U.S.

The young people were identified as the brothers Alejandro and Christian Treviño and their friend as Juan Eduardo, who were arrested for being the main suspects in murdering the brothers’ stepfather, Gabriel Quintanilla, 42 years old, who was beaten to death, later they abandoned the body in the middle of a field in McAllen.

According to the department of phar police, when the brothers and his friend found out that Gabriel had touched his nine-year-old sister’s private parts, they went looking for him.

The first to find him was Christian who hit him, at that moment Gabriel managed to flee hurt, as he put it, he went to a nearby apartment complex where he was hit by Alejandro and his friend in a red car, who continued to hit him.

After the attack, the three young men fled and changed cars, then they returned and saw Gabriel walking alone and badly injured, so they beat him for the third time, then he was placed dying in the bed of a truck and they took him to a field where they abandoned him. .

The man’s body was found by a farmer, now the brothers and their friend face charges of aggravated assault, murder and participation in organized criminal activities, with bail of 500 thousand dollars, the stepfather had an arrest warrant for continuous sexual abuse of a less.

Read more: They identify the alleged feminicide of Liliana, she was found dead after going to work