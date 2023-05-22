In Perm, brothers-athletes and their friend were detained in the case of robbery and extortion

In Perm, two brothers-athletes and their 18-year-old friend were detained in a case of robbery and extortion. On Monday, May 22, Lente.ru was informed by the press service of the regional department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia.

According to investigators, the defendants stole a phone from a teenager, and also attacked two passers-by near a shopping and entertainment complex. Young people beat one of them, and the second was forcibly put into a car and taken to their apartment, where, under threats of violence, they began to demand money. The accomplices stole the victim’s clothes in the amount of ten thousand rubles, which they later sold and spent the money.

It is reported that the 18-year-old defendant has a criminal record. He and his older brother were arrested, the younger one was given a preventive measure in the form of a ban on certain actions.

