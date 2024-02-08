First of all, there is Amon-Ra St. Brown, who has an American father and a German mother. St. Brown grew up in Leverkusen with his brother Equanimeous, who also plays in the NFL. Equanimeous is getting regular playing time with the Chicago Bears, but hasn't made his big breakthrough yet. Quite different is Amon-Ra, who is one of the top stars for the Detroit Lions and is gradually becoming one of the best wide receivers in the league.