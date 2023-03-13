India.- The New Delhi Police investigate the death of two underage brothers whose bodies were found lifeless in a wooded area of ​​the Indian capital, after allegedly having been attacked by a gang of stray dogs.

The children, aged five and seven, died just a couple of days apart and their bodies were found in a forest near their home, located in a slum in south New Delhi.

“My children, as always, had gone to play outside and were close to the house when all this happened. It had never happened before,” said the mother of the brothers, according to the Indian news agency IANS on Monday.

The older brother disappeared last Friday morning when he left his home, located in the southern neighborhood of Vasant Kunj, and his body was later found with wounds similar to animal bites, a source from the capital’s police told the ANI local agency.

The second brother was allegedly attacked by stray animals on Sunday morning, after leaving his cousin for a moment to relieve himself in a wooded area.

When the relative returned to look for the minor, he found him lying badly injured on the ground and surrounded by stray dogs. He was taken to the nearest hospital, but the health authorities could only confirm his death, ANI said.

Stray dog ​​attacks worry Indian authorities, especially those involving minors.

One of the most recent took place on February 4, when a four-year-old boy died after being attacked by a pack of dogs in the suburb of Amberpet, in the central state of Hyderabad.

India has the largest population of stray dogs in the world with 62 million homeless animals, followed by China with 20 million, according to the Pet Homelessness Index (PHI) of the North American multinational Mars Pet Care.