The scandal did not take long to break the provincial limits and it is already being replicated in several national media beyond being the main topic in the Salta portals. The millionaire fraud to the State attributed to a commissioner has four detainees and was concocted for a long time to finally be executed in July 2019.

The investigation determined how the maneuver was, which had a chain of complicities and which had as its starting point the family bond between two key links in the organization.

The criminal prosecutor of the Complex Economic Crimes Unit, Ana Inés Salinas Odorisio, charged Ricardo Gabriel Fath (34); Andrés Esteban Fath (30); and Jesús Ángel Mendoza (62), for the commission of the crime of fraud against the public administration and falsification of a public instrument, all in real competition and as co-authors.

The last three detainees, who decided not to testify at the accusation hearing, join the commissioner Hugo Alberto Colantuono (49), of the Urban Security Operations Division of the Police of the province, who has been detained at the General Warden since March 11.

The brothers Fath and Mendoza were arrested this Thursday, after raids coordinated by the Investigations and Criminology Department of the Fiscal Investigation Corps (CIF).

The band acted with division of tasks and had as its starting point the presentation of an apocryphal document before the Banco Macro’s Tribunals branch, in which it was recorded the cancellation of a fixed judicial term and the subsequent transfer was established for the sum of $ 298,898.07.

This transfer was made from the account belonging to an inheritance trial pending before the First Appointment Civil and Commercial Court of First Instance, to a savings account in dollars of Banco Masventas, owned by Colantuono.

For this, the defendants Ricardo Fath, who was the manager of the Courts Branch of Banco Macro, and Mendoza, who was the operating assistant of the same branch, carried out the corresponding procedures in their offices to specify the transfer to a savings account. in dollars from Banco Masventas. Such operation allowed Colantuono to dispose of the money, in a discretionary manner.

The falsified court order that ordered the cancellation of a fixed-term account and subsequent transfer, was signed on July 5, 2019 and does not exist in the original judicial file. While the money was withdrawn on July 29 of the same year, by box, at Banco Masventas and from an account in the name of Colantuono.

The maneuver also had the participation of Andrés Fath, brother of co-defendant Ricardo and in turn, a police agent who depended on Colantuono

All this, -said Salinas Odorisio-, generated a significant patrimonial damage to the Province of Salta, due to having been declared vacant the estate of Vanja Dvornik, who passed away in January 2014.

The arrests and searches were carried out by order of the Judge of Guarantees 8, Claudia Puertas, who complied with the request of the head of the Complex Economic Crimes Unit. The spokesmen detailed that a Macro bank branch was raided; another from the Masventas bank and private homes.

The cause originated from the lawyer’s complaint attorney of the province of Salta, with respect to a judicial account generated by a vacant succession, in which the missing of $ 298,898 was detected when sending a letter to the Macro bank. The bank quickly activated a protocol, initiating an administrative summary of the employee and initiating an internal investigation from the audit and financial fraud area, to get to the bottom of the matter. And he informed the Justice that they will be constituted as plaintiffs.

