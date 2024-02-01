It's been 11 years since Josef Fares And 505 Games they delighted us with Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons. It was a futuristic title for that period, saturated with third-person and FPS adventures, a title that, thanks to its silent narrative and its courtesy, had fascinated thousands of players. Either for the mechanics of simultaneously controlling two characters with the analogue sticks, or for the story told, or for the fascinating game world, the title was a huge success among critics and users.

Now 505 Games brings us this fantastic story again with a sweet-tasting Remake, which in these last hours we could try in his first two levels. In this short preview we will give you our first impressions!

The return of the brothers

As we well know, the title of the game itself is very self-explanatory: let's talk about the story of two brotherswho will live a courageous adventure to make sure that their father manage to survive. From what we understand, in fact, he is seriously ill, and the only thing that can save him is in a remote area of ​​the region, extremely dangerous to reach. The two boys, however, do not give up and begin this perilous journey towards the cure.

Taking the chestnuts out of the fire, what 505 Games is offering us is a practically 1 to 1 remake of the original game, so players who experience this adventure for the first time will do so experiencing the exact same experiences and emotions as those who did so in 2013.

There macroscopic difference but it is obviously the technical sector. In fact the great one novelty of Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Remake is in graphics departmentrecreated with exaggeratedly cleaner and more beautiful graphics to look at, but above all correcting some visual smudges on the level of level design that the game presented some time ago. The work of the boys of Avantgarden so it was really good.

If on the one hand this could make some of the users who played it lose appeal, on the other hand these same players might not resist experiencing those emotions again, with a excellent graphics. Those who try it for the first time will be enchanted, to say the least.

Among the other innovations to include on an artistic level, there is the immersive and exciting one to say the least soundtrackwhich was rerecorded and which manages to accompany us admirably.

Simple, but not easy

Playing the first two levels of Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Remake we are suddenly back down to earth. The difficulty of the game might seem permissive, but being able to coordinate and control the two brothers at the same time is one much more complicated challenge than what we remembered. Not for the technical implementationwhich despite being a non-final build, is proved to be excellentas well as for the intrinsic difficulty of doing multiple things at the same time, especially in a historical period where we have slowly become accustomed to having an “easy life”, or to using the analogue sticks in a completely different way.

In addition to the environmental puzzleswhere we often had time to orient ourselves, are the platform phases who gave us a hard time the most, which also adds that sparkling sense of challenge.

However, what should not be underestimated, and which could make the game much more digestible for those who could run into this type of problem, is the local co-op modewhich will allow you to share this little pearl with whoever you want.

For now we cannot make any definitive judgment on Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Remake, but the premises are really very good, and we can really hope that justice has been done to the 2013 classic. For this reason, our verdict is postponed to our review which will arrive in due time.

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Remake will be available from February 28, 2024 in version digital only for PC, XBOX X/S and PS5, at a budget price of €19.99.