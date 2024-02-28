Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Remake is available from today, as the launch trailer visible below reminds us, re-proposing Starbreeze Studios' cooperative adventure in a modernized form, with new graphics.

Contents and structure are the same as the original 2013 version, which started the tradition of cooperative adventures signed by the volcanic Josef Fareswhich also led to A Way Out and the award-winning It Takes Two.

The Remake retraces the original game, re-proposing it with a completely new graphic design, built through the use ofUnreal Engine 5which gives the title a decidedly new aspect compared to before.