Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Remake is available from today, as the launch trailer visible below reminds us, re-proposing Starbreeze Studios' cooperative adventure in a modernized form, with new graphics.
Contents and structure are the same as the original 2013 version, which started the tradition of cooperative adventures signed by the volcanic Josef Fareswhich also led to A Way Out and the award-winning It Takes Two.
The Remake retraces the original game, re-proposing it with a completely new graphic design, built through the use ofUnreal Engine 5which gives the title a decidedly new aspect compared to before.
A total technical makeover
Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Remake traces the heartwarming journey of siblings Naia and Naiee as they embark on a mission to save the life of their dying father.
It is a particular adventure, entirely focused on the collaboration between the two brothers, which is essential for solving the numerous puzzles found along the way. This collaboration is possible both in cooperative multiplayer and in single player, also using the two characters simultaneously.
Every step of the brothers' journey has been rebuilt from the ground up for an even more immersive narrative experience, while remaining faithful to the original game, as reported by 505 Games. As an added bonus, local co-op is now added to the classic single-player experience, allowing two friends to each control the actions of one sibling.
