Write a review of Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Remake places any logical rule of evaluation at the mercy of an emotional component that is impossible to ignore, because we are faced with an extremely moving, enthralling And painful at times. Able to shake the emotions of even the darkest creature in the cosmos.

Already in 2013when the original version was released, the work immediately stood out for its peculiarities of its gameplay. The left half of the pad controlled the older brother and the right half the younger brother. This caused not only a manual difficulty, but also a mental one. He found himself faced with a game cooperative… but in single player. Practically an oxymoron.

Well, things obviously haven't changed in his remake. The game still works in the same way today, and is practically a 1:1 transposition of the original game, but with some very welcome improvements and who manage to change the cards on the table with the modality Local cooperative for two players that we all wanted.

Two heads are better than one

The incipit of the game is classic yet effective. After the death of their mother, two brothers find themselves dealing with their father's illness, which makes them feel obliged to quickly find a solution to try to save the last remaining piece of their family. But this will involve a journey, full of danger, discovery, and constant testing.

The two brothers will discover the value of cooperation and their limits by facing the most difficult journey of their lives. Metaphor of a growth process perhaps even forced and premature, but certainly indispensable. Because in life we ​​all know we have to grow, but we often delude ourselves that we can also choose when to do so.

And it is so that as in the most canonical hero's journey the two brothers arm themselves with courage and set off in search of the cure. Presenting themselves to us with peculiar characteristics and concrete fears. All elements that can deliver the context and the characters are extremely credible, and without the aid of any dialogue. Because Brothers communicates with us through the oldest language in the world: that of emotions.

This remake really succeeds do justice to the original game, which after all hasn't even aged that much, maintaining the same character in the gameplay, but with a polished graphic design it's a soundtrack rethought and played by the orchestra.

Perhaps the technical side is not perfect, the camera movement has certainly remained wooden and the interactions of the two brothers with the game world are not always fluid and intuitive, but the value of the work is so high that these small problems will certainly not affect the quality of your game.

And then, as we were saying, the possibility of being able to play in couch co-op it is very greedy and offers that exciting news that alone is worth purchasing the game. Especially if you haven't played it back in the day… and speaking of which: we envy you!

The power of narrative

We can say that for Josef Fares the cooperative game is a trademark. Especially if we focus on his next two works: A way out and GOTY: It Takes Two, which have accustomed us to fun and ingenious situations in which we really couldn't proceed without the help of someone at our side. And as we were also saying Brothers is no exceptionwith the only difference being that the experience was initially designed for just one person, and this is how we recommend you play your first run.

This advice does not arise only from a sudden desire for purism, but from a concrete observation: The gameplay by Brothers consists of using two keys! With the stick we move and with the backbone (LT/RT or L2/R2) we interact with all things. The levers, the ladders, the sheep, the balustrades… everything is used with the backbone. Although these two buttons may make the experience seem extremely facilitated, in reality the difficulty of the game lies precisely in the fact of having to do it at the same time with two characters. And by playing with someone else you might lose this bite, and in the end, of course, it might seem too simple.

Forget about motorbike rides A Way Out and the brilliant minigames of It takes two, because the charm of Brothers, as we were saying, lies precisely in its narrative. In its density and variety of situations that in About 3 hours games will make us feel anxious, in danger and sometimes in ecstasy.

It's like watching a beautiful film while realizing that it wasn't shot with the most cutting-edge means. This does not detract from the value of the work and indeed makes us reflect on how much history can sometimes do without any frills. Because maybe if you're a beautiful painting you don't need a flashy frame. They'll look at you anyway. And they will get lost in the poetry of your representation.

My brother is not an only child

In short, all things considered, Brothers is truly the story of two close-knit brothers. Different in aesthetics and characteristics, but united as one individual in intent. A game that is a story. A story that is a process of growth. A growth process that is an allegory of life, of how problems sometimes overwhelm us and ask us to use our energies not only to solve our problems, but also to discover what we are capable of. Because the first test Brothers puts us before is truly the most important: the one with ourselves.