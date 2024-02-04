Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Remake was shown by Game Informer with a video Of gameplay lasting approximately ten minutes, which includes several in-game sequences taken from the upcoming remake of the title directed by Josef Fares in 2013.

The video arrives a few days after the Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Remake gameplay trailer and offers a rather in-depth look at the quality of the project, which presents the original mechanics and story while giving them a new visual appearance.