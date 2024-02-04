Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Remake was shown by Game Informer with a video Of gameplay lasting approximately ten minutes, which includes several in-game sequences taken from the upcoming remake of the title directed by Josef Fares in 2013.
The video arrives a few days after the Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Remake gameplay trailer and offers a rather in-depth look at the quality of the project, which presents the original mechanics and story while giving them a new visual appearance.
We tried it
We tried Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Remake a few days ago, finding the technical and artistic reinterpretation work excellent, despite some technical uncertainties which hopefully will not find a place in the final version of the experience.
Just a little more and we will be able to have some confirmation on the matter, given that Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Remake will make its debut on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series February 28th.
