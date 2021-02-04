Ministers and officials from different countries and nationalities affirmed that the celebration of the International Day of Human Fraternity, which was recently approved by the United Nations, coinciding with the anniversary of the signing of the Abu Dhabi Document for Human Fraternity on February 4, 2019, confirms that the UAE is one of the most peaceful and prosperous places on the face of The land, which includes on its land residents of different backgrounds from about 200 different nationalities, stressing that the world, in light of the difficult challenges it faces, foremost of which is the “Covid-19” pandemic, must choose between the path of extremism, violence and fragmentation, or the path of brotherhood and humanity They explained that the “Abu Dhabi Document for Brotherhood and Humanity” is the compass towards achieving a world of security, peace and brotherhood.

The most secure

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, explained that the Abu Dhabi Document for Human Fraternity is a statement of the fact that the UAE is one of the most peaceful and prosperous places on earth, where residents of about 200 different religious, cultural and ethnic backgrounds live on the land. A different nationality, interacting and working in peace and harmony and enjoying prosperity, stressing during his speech yesterday morning – at the opening of the “International Forum for Human Fraternity”, organized by the Supreme Committee for the Human Fraternity Document and the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence in the UAE, hypothetically, over a period of five days – that This reflects the UAE’s firm belief in respecting everyone, regardless of their differences and differences, as God loved the Emirates with a wise and visionary leadership, starting with the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, for he was, may God have mercy on him, an exceptional leader. He was open to the world and dealt positively with everyone, and he was committed to the values ​​of compassion, dialogue, human brotherhood, peaceful coexistence and equality for all. He also believed in appreciating others, respecting them and being able to live with them and listen to them, It would provide a sound foundation for a peaceful and prosperous civilian state.

Sheikh Nahyan pointed out that the International Forum for Human Fraternity, organized by the Supreme Committee for the Document of Human Fraternity and the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence in the UAE, comes within the framework of the UAE’s celebration of its various institutions, classes, leaders and people, and all residents on its land, on the International Day of Human Fraternity, explaining that the forum is being held Based on the vision of His Holiness Pope Francis, Pope of the Catholic Church, and the Eminence of the Grand Imam, Prof. Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Sheikh of Al-Azhar, which was expressed in the Declaration of Principles of the Human Fraternity Document.

A call to unified action

The Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence affirmed that adherence to the value of brotherhood and humanity as a universal principle is indispensable for crossing the global crisis created by the “Covid-19” pandemic, calling on everyone to work to promote the integration of all regions of the world in the journey of human progress, and to get rid of any misunderstanding resulting from Cultural and religious differences, and to join the Emirates in efforts to highlight that pluralism in human societies characterized by diversity represents a positive and creative force that supports development and stability, and working together armed with faith in the ability of human brotherhood to shape the future, and to help solve many of the major global challenges facing the world. .

The Minister of State for International Cooperation, Reem Al-Hashemi, expressed her pride and pride in the UAE’s success in achieving a great global achievement to promote tolerance, peaceful coexistence and human fraternity in the world, which is represented in the “Abu Dhabi Document for Human Fraternity”, stressing in her speech to the forum that the document is evidence. For future generations to enhance the basic values ​​of acceptance of others, openness and empathy with each other, adding: “In the Emirates we know this because we have embraced the principle of acceptance of everyone since our inception as a state, and when we linked seven different emirates together in the spirit of union, we also linked all residents with this spirit, regardless of their mother tongue. Is Arabic, or any other language spoken by more than 200 nationalities, which considers the UAE its home. ”

Challenges of the Covid-19 Pandemic

The major challenges posed by the “Covid-19” pandemic were the focus of the intervention of the Deputy Director-General of UNESCO, Dr. Cheng Su, who emphasized that the “Global Forum for Human Fraternity” is timely as important as it is, because humanity today is at a crossroads in its history on this planet. , Explaining that the challenges that the “Covid-19” pandemic imposed on the world do not only depend on the fact that it claimed the lives of more than two million people, “but also revealed weaknesses in our societies, and the structural inequalities between nations and peoples intensified. At the height of the epidemic, 91% of Students around the world, or 1.5 billion learners who have enrolled in school, and 11 million girls may not return to school again, and economic, social and sexual inequalities have escalated, and women, who often work in unstable or informal sectors, bear the brunt. The economic crisis, as well as increasing discrimination and racism, fueling hate speech against cultural and religious communities.

Universal human values

Dr. Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the King Hamad International Center for Peaceful Coexistence in Bahrain, expressed his pride in participating in this global forum hosted by the UAE, represented by the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence, stressing that the human conscience rests in its origins on the principles of morals and good dealings between Human beings, which establish for us the values ​​of tolerance and inculcate the spirit of peaceful coexistence among people. He added: “The rulers of our countries in the Kingdom of Bahrain, the Emirates and the Arab Gulf have always drawn the most wonderful examples of tolerance and peaceful coexistence, and their historical efforts bear witness to the greatest qualities, which are (love of goodness for the other) , Since in all the crises and tribulations that afflict humanity, a star shines from this blessed spot, becoming an actual symbol of brotherhood and human unity.

He said: “Bahrain, like its sister Emirates, has set its sights on human concern, as the attitudes over the centuries testify to the role of our leaders in inculcating the values ​​of tolerance and establishing coexistence as a true reality between the various groups of society, through wise and inherited policies that take a thousand considerations for human dignity and advancement. A citizen, resident, or even transient in this land, and this is evident in the endeavors of our countries and by the consensus of our societies in preserving rights and gains, and combating all manifestations and forms of racism and extremism, and other things that fall under “inhumanity.”

Humanitarian issues

The opening session of the forum – which was witnessed hypothetically by many international officials, experts and academics, from the UAE, the Arab world and the world, who are interested in issues of tolerance, coexistence and human fraternity – came under the title “Human brotherhood for joint action to achieve a better future.” The Minister of State for International Cooperation Reem bint Ibrahim Al-Hashemi, Minister of Peace in Ethiopia, Mavalat Kamel, Chair of the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly, Maria Fernanda Espinosa, Deputy Director-General of UNESCO, Dr. Cheng SU, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, Muhammad Khalifa Al-Mubarak, Chairman of the Committee The International Committee of the Red Cross, Peter Maurer, and the Secretary General of the Supreme Committee for Human Fraternity, Counselor Mohamed Abdel Salam, discussed all issues related to the fundamentals of the Human Fraternity Document, and ways to consolidate them through coexistence and joint action for world peace.





