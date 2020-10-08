There is a wave of mourning across the country with the demise of Union Minister and LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan. His fellow politician from Bihar was deeply saddened by the demise of the country’s famous Dalit leader Ram Vilas Paswan. Senior RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari has become emotional after recounting stories of friendship with him. Shivanand Tiwari said that I have known Ram Vilas Paswan since he did not even become an MLA in 1969. He has worked with us in the Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha. In 1970, Ram Vilas Paswan and I started a movement against the untouchability of Shankaracharya. A case was filed against Shankaracharya, in which Ram Vilas Paswan himself became a witness.Despite being in different parties, our relationship was always cordial. Ram Vilas Paswan can have no other option in terms of personal relationship. Recalling an incident, Shivanand Tiwari said that my daughter was married and I forgot to give her the card. On this day, on the wedding day, Ram Vilas Paswan came to my house with his brother and told me that you did not invite me to the daughter’s wedding, but I came to know immediately.

Shivanand Tiwari told that he met Ram Vilas Paswan when he visited Delhi before the Corona period. Ram Vilas Paswan was in a wheel chair during that time. He reported that there was an injury to the leg. Our father Ramanand Tiwari had helped Ramvilas Paswan get the ticket for the first time.

Maheshwar Hazari is hurt by his brother’s death

Ram Vilas Paswan’s cousin and JDU leader Maheshwar Hazari said that he had been a leader who never got angry. After listening to this news, Maheshwar Hazari said that Ram Vilas Paswan Bhaiya was fond of sitting and feeding the whole family. The health had worsened for over two days. He continued to honor all the brothers of the family. The world will remember the way he worked for the poor. I met him six months ago. Despite having political distance, he used to sit together while eating food.