There has been no trace of Emanuela Orlandi for 40 years. However, the big brother continues to search for the truth. This is what Pope Francis is calling for.

Vatican – The Emanuela Orlandi missing person case is one of the most mysterious criminal cases in Italian history. But behind the Vatican walls it is now seething violently. Emanuela’s brother Pietro has made serious allegations against the late Pope John Paul II. Pope Francis is outraged.

Mysterious criminal case: Emanuela Orlandi has been missing since June 1983

Emanuela Orlandi disappeared without a trace 40 years ago. The then 15-year-old daughter of a Vatican servant did not return home after a music lesson on June 22, 1983. Emanuela Orlandi is said to have been kidnapped and murdered, according to one of the most popular theories. Even tombs and ossuaries behind the Vatican walls were opened in search of the missing girl. But so far the mystery remains unsolved. The Italian judiciary dropped the investigation in 2015 without finding anything.

Missing Emanuela Orlandi: Brother raises serious allegations against the Vatican

Pietro Orlandi does not let go of his sister’s fate. The 66-year-old was the last of the family to see Emanuela before she disappeared. So it is hardly surprising that Orlandi has been committed to enlightenment for decades. Emanuela’s big brother has now raised serious allegations on Italian TV programs.

Orlandi suggested on television that John Paul II (1978 to 2005) was involved in Emanuela’s disappearance. He put the late Pope close to organized crime and pedophilia. Orlandi said on TV that he had been told about the Pope’s evening excursions. The statement apparently caused a tremor in the Vatican. Pope Francis responded promptly.

“La Verità”: The truth is demanded by Emanuela Orlandi’s brother, numerous citizens in Rome – and now also the Pope. © Imago/Andrea Ronchini

Missing person Orlandi: Pope Francis intervenes

The conclusions are “insulting and unfounded,” said Francis on Divine Mercy Sunday after Regina Coeli, in St. Peter’s Square in Rome, as vaticannews.va reported. Francis may have referred to Pietro Orlandi’s statements in his words on Sunday (April 16), writes vaticannews.va.

“Certainly interpreting the sentiments of believers throughout the world, I send a grateful thought to the memory of Saint John Paul II, who is the subject of insulting and unfounded conclusions these days.”

Emanuela Orlandi: Vatican is investigating again in the missing person case

At the beginning of 2023, the Vatican resumed investigations into the missing person case Emanuela Orlandi. Since then, the public prosecutor’s office of the Papal States has been questioning witnesses. Pietro Orlandi is said to have testified for eight hours in the Vatican before the examining magistrate on Wednesday (April 12, 2023).

Clarification in the case of Emanuela Orlandi is the top priority. It was the Pope’s “desire and will” to “create clarity without reservation,” said Vatican Prosecutor Alessandro Diddi in an interview on Tuesday (April 11, 2023). Corriere Della Serra. It shouldn’t be taken into account.

However, Pietro Orlandi and the family’s lawyer have not identified the source of the insinuations and rumours, shares vaticannews.va with. Orlandi’s lawyer Laura Sgrò spoke to the Vatican Attorney at the Vatican on Saturday (April 15, 2023), but did not name or provide any evidence with reference to professional secrecy.

“It would have been important for the Vatican judiciary to know the source of the rumors reported by Orlandi. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen.” Vatican News Paolo Ruffini, head of the communications authority.

Archbishop Gänswein speaks about the disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi

Maybe because of these rumors something is finally moving in the missing Emanuela Orlandi case. Archbishop Georg Gänswein hopes for a “final answer.” Gänswein told the Italian TV program “Verissimo” about a meeting with Emanuela’s brother Pietro and his later allegations that Gänswein had a dossier on the case. The former private secretary of Pope Benedict XVI denied this. vehemently in an interview on Sunday, like the news portal today.it reported. “I don’t think anything about Emanuela Orlandi will be found in the Vatican,” Gänswein said. (ml)