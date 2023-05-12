Indian man mistook first period for virginity and killed sister

A resident of the Indian city of Thana, Maharashtra, suspected a 12-year-old sister of losing her virginity after he saw her menstrual blood, and killed her. About it informs Jagran.

Police have arrested a 30-year-old man on charges of killing his 12-year-old sister. The Indian suspected the girl of the loss of innocence after he found traces of blood on her clothes, which, as it turned out, was the blood of her first menstruation. He took them for the consequences of deprivation of innocence. The brother tried to ask the girl about the spots, but she could not explain their origin.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the man had tortured his sister by burning her with hot tongs. The girl died from her injuries.

The police specified that the deceased lived with her brother and his wife in the city of Ulhasnagar, located 26 kilometers from Thane. After the story was publicized, a criminal case was opened against the accused. The girl’s body has been sent for autopsy.

