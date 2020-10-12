Almost 5 months have passed since the demise of Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor. His brother Randhir Kapoor still misses him a lot. Randhir Kapoor says that he used to party often with Rishi Kapoor. He told that when they were together they did not need anyone else.

In an interaction with E-Times, Randhir Kapoor said that he and Rishi were very close to each other. Both liked each other’s company very much. He said, ‘This is an emotional loss for me. We both had many things of choice and dislike. We were both fond of food and booze. We often used to party together. We used to call each other and say – what are you doing, if you don’t come, then I come. ‘

‘We never needed crowds. We were like that. Laughter was a happy life. Now one traveler got out of it. See what happens next. ‘

Earlier Randhir Kapoor arrived in the singing show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, where he told that he shared many interesting stories related to Rishi Kapoor. Randhir Kapoor on the show said, ‘Chintu (Rishi Kapoor) was really a great artist. I used to be very happy to see his work. An actor should be like this. He loved his work and that’s why we fell in love with him as well as his films. I am sure co-stars of his films like Jitendra, Rakesh Roshan and Prem Chopra must also remember him like me.