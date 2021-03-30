Juan Antonio ‘Tony’ Hernández, brother of the current Honduran president, Juan Orlando Hernández, received a life sentence from a federal court in New York for being involved for 12 years in drug trafficking between his country and the United States.

A federal court in New York was in charge of issuing the maximum possible penalty for ‘Tony’ Hernández, whom they accuse of attacking the health and safety of the United States and Honduras by being involved in this crime for more than 12 years. This same court also described Honduras as a “narco-state” during the process.

“Based on Juan Antonio’s free choice to engage in a life of drug trafficking over a 12-year period, which affected the lives of people in the United States and in Honduras, a life sentence is well deserved,” he said. Judge Kevin Castel delivering the verdict.

The procedure has been closely followed by Juan Orlando Hernández, who on the social network Twitter has dared to defend his brother and has lamented, prior to the sentence, the hard blow that this represents for the family.

For the whole family, the news expected from New York will be painful. And what else can be said of a trial in which the testimony of the prosecutors’ chief “cooperator” is now exposed by the DEA’s own secret recordings as a lie? – Juan Orlando H. (@JuanOrlandoH) March 30, 2021



Juan Orlando Hernández has been very critical of the Prosecutor’s Office, which from the first moment demanded life imprisonment and that the 138 million dollars obtained by the criminal organization of which ‘Tony’ Hernández was a part be repaired.

‘Tony’ Hernández was a member of the Honduran Parliament between 2014 and 2018. His arrest took place on November 23, 2018 at the Miami airport after being accused of trafficking cocaine to the United States and possession of weapons.

