The brother of the head of North Ossetia, Kabzek Bitarov, committed suicide. This was announced on Thursday, February 4, by the TV channel REN TV…

In December last year, Bitarov became a participant in an accident in which a family of four died. Bitarov’s Land Cruiser rammed a VAZ, in which there were two adults and two children, on the 382 km of the Kavkaz highway in the Zolsky district of Kabardino-Balkaria.

The whole family was killed in the collision. The driver of the foreign car was not injured.

After the accident, Bitarov underwent a medical examination, which showed that there was no alcohol in his blood. A criminal case was opened.

