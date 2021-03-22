Rajab Abdulatipov, the brother of the former head of the Republic of Dagestan Ramazan Abdulatipov, was sentenced to 12 years in a strict regime colony. It is reported by TASS…

The Babushkinsky Court of Moscow has passed a verdict in the case of a former deputy of the People’s Assembly of Dagestan. He was found guilty of accepting a bribe on a large scale and of fraud (paragraph “c” of part 5 of Article 290, part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code) and sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Also Abdulatipov was fined eight million rubles. He was deprived of the right to hold positions in the civil service, in local self-government bodies, which are associated with the implementation of administrative and economic and organizational and administrative functions for a period of five years.

In November 2018, Rajab Abdulatipov was charged with participation in a criminal community. He was detained on September 26 as a member of a criminal group headed by Magomed Makhachev, head of the Main Bureau of Medical and Social Expertise (BMSE) of the Ministry of Labor of the Republic.